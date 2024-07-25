Editorial

Yankees And Mets Fans Get Into Wild Subway Series Brawl That Features Punches, Tackles And A Crazy Shirtless Man

380781 01: Bob Garofolo prepares his Mets and Yankees items October 24, 2000 at the South Street Seaport in New York. Garofalo says sales of Mets and Yankees fan items have been brisk during the Subway Series. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Newsmakers)

(Photo by Chris Hondros/Newsmakers)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Subway Series baseball at its finest!

An insane video is going viral of a wild brawl Tuesday night between New York Yankees and New York Mets fans at Yankee Stadium, and boy oh boy, wait until you see this chaos.

Things popped off following the Mets’ 3-2 victory against the Yanks, and originally, we see two females both wearing Yankees gear scrapping it out before a Royal Rumble-style brawl broke out on a concourse. (RELATED: Padres’ Dylan Cease Throws Just Second No-Hitter In Franchise History)

The situation escalated when a male Yankees fan tried to push one of the females, which then sparked up a Mets fan to attempt to give him a shove back.

Both the male Yankees and Mets fans then started pushing each other, with the Yanks fan taking off his jersey prior to becoming a crazy shirtless man who landed a punch to the face of the Mets fan, which sent him straight to the ground.

And man, things just went on from there … friggin’ insanity!

WATCH:

This is exactly what you expect from Yankees and Mets fans … hell, this is exactly what you expect from New Yorkers, period.

I feel like the Yankees are too classy of an organization for this kind of stuff, and their fanbase doesn’t deserve those beautiful pinstripes … nor Jazz Chisholm.

Paul Skenes, it is!