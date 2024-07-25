Yankees And Mets Fans Get Into Wild Subway Series Brawl That Features Punches, Tackles And A Crazy Shirtless Man

Subway Series baseball at its finest!

An insane video is going viral of a wild brawl Tuesday night between New York Yankees and New York Mets fans at Yankee Stadium, and boy oh boy, wait until you see this chaos.

Things popped off following the Mets’ 3-2 victory against the Yanks, and originally, we see two females both wearing Yankees gear scrapping it out before a Royal Rumble-style brawl broke out on a concourse. (RELATED: Padres’ Dylan Cease Throws Just Second No-Hitter In Franchise History)

The situation escalated when a male Yankees fan tried to push one of the females, which then sparked up a Mets fan to attempt to give him a shove back.

Both the male Yankees and Mets fans then started pushing each other, with the Yanks fan taking off his jersey prior to becoming a crazy shirtless man who landed a punch to the face of the Mets fan, which sent him straight to the ground.

And man, things just went on from there … friggin’ insanity!

WATCH:

Yankees and Mets fans get into a wild brawl after the Mets swept the series against the Yankees pic.twitter.com/tTE5db4wzV — Johnny (@tallyman2023) July 25, 2024

This is exactly what you expect from Yankees and Mets fans … hell, this is exactly what you expect from New Yorkers, period.

I feel like the Yankees are too classy of an organization for this kind of stuff, and their fanbase doesn’t deserve those beautiful pinstripes … nor Jazz Chisholm.

If we’re being forced to ship Jazz Chisholm out of South Beach, I’ll take the Pirates and Yankees out of the options that we have. The Pirates because it would be cool to see a Paul Skenes x Jazz Chisholm duo. The Yankees solely for the swag of Jazz wearing pinstripes. https://t.co/omDy2VfmAx — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPow3ll) July 25, 2024

Paul Skenes, it is!