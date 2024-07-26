Blake Lively Responds To Taylor Swift’s Comments About Ryan Reynolds’ Sperm

Blake Lively is totally cool with Taylor Swift hilariously trolling her husband, Ryan Reynolds, by calling him a “sperm donor” Thursday.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness and magic into this film,” Swift wrote under a photograph of herself with Reynolds, Lively, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy. “I don’t know how he did it. But that’s just Hugh for you!”

“These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave 🙃,” she quipped. “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” Swift said, making reference to Reynolds’ character in the film in her July 25 Instagram Story.

Lively rose to the occasion by chiming in with her support. She responded favorably to Swift’s unusual way of referencing her husband and carried the joke forward with her own twist.

“Thank you @taylorswift for honoring my guy(s). I couldn’t have said it better myself,” Lively wrote. “Which is unsurprising given that I have 14 less Grammys and not a single sold out stadium world tour.” (RELATED: Melissa Etheridge Reveals The Name Of The A-Lister That She Refused To Use As A Sperm Donor)

🚨| Blake Lively responds to Taylor Swift’s story in support of “Deadpool & Wolverine”! “I couldn’t have said it better myself. Which is unsurprising given that I have 14 less grammys and not a single sold out stadium world tour” pic.twitter.com/4qxeoOQUyb — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 25, 2024

Swift then urged her 283 million followers to go see the film, calling it a “joy portal” and a “wild escape from reality.”

Swift even added a link for fans to purchase tickets with ease, if they happen to “like things that are unspeakably awesome.”

Reynolds couldn’t resist joining the conversation by sharing the post to his own Instagram account.

“Omg, this may have just killed @thehughjackman,” he wrote, before adding he was also dead.