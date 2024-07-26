Editorial

‘It Just Sucks’: Charles Barkley Flames The League After New Television Deal With Amazon Ends ‘Inside The NBA’

DALLAS, TEXAS - JUNE 14: Charles Barkley talks with media prior to Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Shots fired!

Charles Barkley has spoken, making his first comments in public since the NBA decided to end their 40-year partnership with TNT and launch a new television media rights deal with Amazon Prime Video, with the new broadcasting contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

The NBA made the announcement Wednesday that they intend on entering into a long-term relationship with Amazon, saying that Warner Bros. Discovery (TNT) didn’t match their offer. As a result, TNT’s iconic “Inside the NBA” television show will be put to an end. (RELATED: Disney And ESPN Are Making A Documentary About The 2020 NBA ‘Bubble’ Playoffs, But Will We Get The Full Juice?)

Barkley decided to clap back at the league’s decision Friday, even claiming that the NBA was planning to end their partnership with TNT “from the beginning.”

“Clearly the NBA has wanted to break up with us from the beginning. I’m not sure TNT ever had a chance,” said Barkley in a statement. “TNT matched the money, but the league knows Amazon and these tech companies are the only ones willing to pay for the rights when they double in the future. The NBA didn’t want to piss them off.”

This is yet another example of how money taints everything, literally everything. Like damn, not even a legendary show like “Inside the NBA” can get away from “business is business.”