‘It Just Sucks’: Charles Barkley Flames The League After New Television Deal With Amazon Ends ‘Inside The NBA’

Shots fired!

Charles Barkley has spoken, making his first comments in public since the NBA decided to end their 40-year partnership with TNT and launch a new television media rights deal with Amazon Prime Video, with the new broadcasting contract beginning in the 2025-26 season.

The NBA made the announcement Wednesday that they intend on entering into a long-term relationship with Amazon, saying that Warner Bros. Discovery (TNT) didn’t match their offer. As a result, TNT’s iconic “Inside the NBA” television show will be put to an end. (RELATED: Disney And ESPN Are Making A Documentary About The 2020 NBA ‘Bubble’ Playoffs, But Will We Get The Full Juice?)

Barkley decided to clap back at the league’s decision Friday, even claiming that the NBA was planning to end their partnership with TNT “from the beginning.”

Charles Barkley has released a statement on TNT losing its NBA rights — and therefore the end of Inside the NBA. pic.twitter.com/dSxeBhRBOT — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) July 26, 2024

This is yet another example of how money taints everything, literally everything. Like damn, not even a legendary show like “Inside the NBA” can get away from “business is business.”