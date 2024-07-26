‘We’re Watching The Fall Of The West’: Daily Caller Columnist Mary Rooke Slams Olympics Opening Ceremony

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke criticized the Olympics opening ceremony during a Friday appearance on “Frontline” with host Carl Higbie.

In a scathing critique of the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, Rooke voiced concerns that the event represented a broader cultural shift away from Western traditional values. Rooke’s commentary highlighted what she perceives to be a deliberate exclusion of Christians and traditionalists from the cultural narrative.

“Yeah, you’re literally watching the fall of the West right now. That’s what we’re watching. It’s like it’s the minority standing up and going, ‘Christians, traditionalists, you’re not welcome here,’” Rooke told Higbie. “We don’t want anything to do with you. Whenever you take something like the Lord’s Supper and you bastardize it and put in a bunch of drag queens — and the way they were moving too was just so hilarious.”

The sentiments Rooke expresses in the interview are echoed by a number of Twitter posts responding to the ceremony. (RELATED: ‘Coordinated’ Arson Attack Throws Wrench In Opening Of Paris Olympic Games)

Wtf is going on at the Olympics opening ceremony? pic.twitter.com/rWIjH8ZVwP — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) July 26, 2024

Shout out to the Paris Olympics #OpeningCeremony for me having to explain to my children what a Ménage à trois is. pic.twitter.com/ivMhpzuEh4 — Vance Lucas (@vlucas) July 26, 2024

The 2024 Olympic Games kicked off Friday evening with a lavish riverside extravaganza, featuring an armada of boats transporting athletes down the Seine, according to The Guardian. The spectacle included dancers suspended from tall poles, drag queens strutting on bridges and the Olympic rings illuminating the Eiffel Tower.