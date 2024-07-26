Jerry Jones Hilariously Compares Himself To Patrick Mahomes And Says He’s ‘All In’ When Placed On The Hot Seat

I giggled when watching this.

When Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was describing his franchise’s current contract situation, my man went all out … or should I say, all in (LMAO).

The Cowboys are currently in a tough pickle when it comes to three major contracts that they have to deal with, and soon, and with minimal cap space at that.

The two biggest are for their superstars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, who by the way is already holding out from training camp. Both are entering free agency after the 2024 season if something doesn’t get done with negotiations. (RELATED: Raiders Attempt To Troll Patrick Mahomes With ‘Kermit The Frog’ Puppet, Might Cause Another Super Bowl Season Instead)

They’ll also have to figure out things with their linebacker Micah Parsons, who wants a new contract as he’s heading into his fourth season of his rookie deal.

And then on top of all that, the Cowboys also have to see how they’re going to handle head coach Mike McCarthy, who is going into the last year of his current contract.

Well, during his introductory press conference Wednesday in Oxnard, California, Jones was questioned about all of the contract drama, and how did my man respond when he was put on the hot seat?

By comparing himself to Patrick Mahomes and saying that he was “all in” … yep.

WATCH:

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones compared himself to Patrick Mahomes when explaining why it’s smart to take your time before extending a player. Jerry said he’s like an option quarterback reading the market. This is a doozy. pic.twitter.com/EM8A1s3aEu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 25, 2024

#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones again today: “I’m all in. I’m all in.” And then he goes on to explain what that means… pic.twitter.com/PPzZXHHIZy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 25, 2024

Never change, Jerry Jones. Never change. Absolute gold.