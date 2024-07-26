Dem Senator Sherrod Brown Loses Police Support For First Time In 12 Years

For the first time in over a decade, Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown has lost the backing of the police union, New York Post reported.

Brown lost the endorsement of the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) for the first time since his Senate career began, according to the New York Post. The FOP, which previously supported Brown, pointed to a tweet he made regarding a controversial shooting as the primary reason for withdrawing their support this election cycle.

Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown loses police endorsement for the first time in 12 years https://t.co/YzUHx9l5Cp pic.twitter.com/kwP9qMvL3x — New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2024

Following the police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Brown tweeted critically in 2021 about the incident, linking it to broader issues of police violence highlighted by the Derek Chauvin trial. His tweet and subsequent statements seemed to have significantly influenced the FOP’s decision, the outlet reported.

Mike Weinman, a spokesman for the Ohio FOP, expressed that Brown’s immediate response to the incident was disappointing to many of their members. (RELATED: ‘President Should End His Campaign’: Yet Another Dem Senator Comes Out Against Biden)

“It came down to a tweet,” Weinman said, New York Post reported. “There was a shooting here, and Sherrod, instead of taking time to listen and talk to us and understand the situation, did what all these people do now and got on his phone. Brown made a comment. It’s a shame.”

The endorsement process within the FOP did not favor Brown this time, as he missed securing the endorsement by just four votes during a floor vote, New York Post reported. Brown’s opponent, Republican Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, also did not receive the FOP endorsement, primarily due to procedural reasons and his lack of political experience, rather than any political stance.

This loss of endorsement comes at a critical time for Brown, who is the only prominent Democrat left in an increasingly Republican-leaning Ohio, according to the New York Post. The senator maintains a lead over Moreno, but the shift in support from key groups like the FOP could influence the dynamics of his re-election campaign.