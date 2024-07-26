‘I Am Honored’: Trump Greets Netanyahu At Mar-A-Lago

Former President Donald Trump greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago residence Friday.

The prime minister addressed Congress on Wednesday, speaking of a world “in upheaval,” and arguing that “America and Israel must stand together” against Hamas. On Friday, Trump and Netanyahu shared a brief photo op as the two leaders greeted each other outside Mar-a-Lago. (RELATED: Trump Calls For US To Wipe Iran ‘Off The Face Of The Earth’ If It Assassinates Him)

President Trump greets Prime Minister Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/UTrjCDar4h — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 26, 2024

“I am honored. Come on in,” Trump said as he stood at the entrance to his estate. The former president raised his hands in greeting to Netanyahu and his wife, Sarah. “We’ve missed you,” Sarah told Trump as the two exchanged kisses on the cheek. “Let’s get a good, a beautiful picture,” Trump told the couple as he locked arms with Netanyahu.

The prime minister’s social media account tweeted a video taken from a different angle of the encounter along with photos. “In a meeting with former US President Donald Trump,” Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew adding the emojis for the Israeli and American flags.

בפגישה עם נשיא ארה״ב לשעבר, דונלד טראמפ 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/mfXt0vfiPp — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 26, 2024

Trump and Netanyahu also held up a photo of one of the Bibas children who were kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, The Times of Israel reported. Eliyahu Bibas, the grandfather of the kidnapped children, requested this act, the outlet reported.

Netanyahu and his team are reportedly working behind the scenes to patch over hard feelings by Trump over Netanyahu’s act of congratulating President Joe Biden on his win in 2020. Trump viewed this as a betrayal of loyalty and stopped speaking with Netanyahu.

“Every time we thought we managed to put this behind us, we discovered that it didn’t work and that Trump was still angry,” an aide to the prime minister told Axios.

Netanyahu issued his condolences in a video message to Trump after the attempt on the former president’s life in Butler may have somewhat mended the frayed relationship, Netanyahu’s aides told the outlet. Netanyahu calling Trump in the video “president” as opposed to “former president” was an intentional choice by the prime minister, the aides said.