Former Obama White House communications director Jennifer Palmieri rejoiced on Friday about Vice President Kamala Harris not needing to confront a rough primary to become the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee.

President Joe Biden suddenly pulled out from the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Harris, who is running based on a party insider vote with virtually no primary voter approval and has already secured verbal sufficient support from delegates. Palmieri, on “Morning Joe,” said this more “parliamentary” process of Harris becoming the presumptive nominee will benefit her campaign for the presidency. (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

WATCH:

Ex-Obama Official Rejoices At Kamala Harris Not Facing ‘Brutal’ American ‘Primary Process’ pic.twitter.com/pDu92pdPWD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 26, 2024

“I think that it’s true, though, that the Republicans are really caught off guard. They don’t quite know how to attack her or what her ticket is going to end up being,” Palmieri said. “And I think having only 100 days is … shorter campaigns can be better. It’s particularly hard with a woman candidate to get elected in this country, right? We’ve seen that before. When it’s happened other times in other countries, it’s happened in this sort of circumstance. This is where the nominee has not gone through a big, long, brutal primary process like happens in the U.S.”

“But like in a parliamentary system, where the person is presented as the leader of the party to the party, to the country as a winner, right? That’s what we have here,” she continued. “And I think that’s one of the reasons why you see everyone uniting behind her, there’s not second-guessing about what kind of candidate is best. It’s like, she’s our candidate. She’s the most experienced person out there. She’s the best prepared. She’s way more prepared than Donald Trump or J.D. Vance.”

Palmieri also said the Democrats are currently in the “best position” possible.

Progressive Wisconsin voters in a segment aired Thursday expressed their displeasure of the process leading to Harris becoming the de facto Democratic nominee, although they said they will cast ballots for her in the November election.

“I think by trying to clear the field and ensure that it was going to be Biden and… not allow us to have an actual democratic primary process — I’m not saying I think Kamala Harris is going to lose, but I do think that we would have been benefited significantly if he had figured this out far sooner so there could have actually been more time to have an internal debate, have internal democracy within the party,” a male voter said.

Former President Bill Clinton adviser Doug Schoen disclosed on Tuesday that he also disapproves of the process.

“I have trouble with the process that was put in place to very quickly rubber stamp her nomination. No mini primary, no open convention,” Schoen said. “Basically, the deal was done in 48 hours. I have a problem with that.”

Former President Barack Obama publicly endorsed Harris for president on Friday, five days after Biden dropped his reelection bid.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.