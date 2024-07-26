FedEx Driver Allegedly Steals Championship Show Dog, Leaves Her To Die In Hot Truck

A FedEx delivery driver is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly stole a French Bulldog while en route, leaving it in his truck where it later died due to extreme temperatures, officials said.

The dog, a championship show dog named Tori, got loose July 3, prompting her family to search for her and put up flyers around Harnett County, North Carolina, ABC11 reported Wednesday. Tori is apparently worth $5,500, the outlet reported, citing court documents.

Tori was later found dead July 10 by the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), according to a press release obtained by the Daily Caller. Officials believe that the FedEx driver, 44-year-old Kimani Joehon Marshall, snatched the dog while working his delivery route and kept her in the truck as he continued his work. (RELATED: Video Shows Amazon Delivery Driver Beat Up Alleged Wanna-Be Carjacker).

Officials say that Tori died from “heat-related issues” due to the high temperatures she experienced inside the delivery truck.

Stolen dog dies from heat in delivery truck after being stolen by FedEx driver, officials say https://t.co/Zfm74b5Hlz — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) July 24, 2024

Investigators say that Marshall knew Tori’s owner, according to ABC11. Prior to the incident, Marshall reportedly inquired about breeding the championship dog with a dog of his own. Tori’s owner, however, allegedly turned down the request.

Marshall eventually turned himself in Monday and is facing charges of animal cruelty, possession of stolen property and larceny of a dog, the HCSO said.

He is currently being held on a $50,000 bond at the Harnett County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family on the loss of their beloved pet. We understand the importance of people’s pets in their lives and deeply regret the pain that this has caused. The driver is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx,” FedEx said in a statement to The Daily Caller.

Theft of French bulldogs has been on the rise, according to an ABC News report published in February. “Frenchies” have become one of the more popular dog breeds, being the U.S.’s top breed in 2022, ABC News reported, citing data from the American Kennel Club.

Tom Sharp, the CEO of American Kennel Club Reunite, told ABC News that he’s seen a rise in French bulldog dognappings.

“In 2023, twice as many French bulldogs were reported stolen to us as the next breed.”

Some Frenchie dognappings turned violent, including an incident in Los Angeles in March as a man was held at gunpoint as two other men attempted to steal his 12-year-old French Bulldog, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

In Dec. 2023, a French bulldog mix was snatched up from a Montana family’s yard, according to Newsweek. A girl had let the family’s dog, Rigby, outside when a woman allegedly grabbed the dog and drove off with him.