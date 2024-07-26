Dramatic Footage Shows Small Plane Crash On Family’s Front Lawn In Utah

A video captured a small plane crashed Wednesday on a family’s front lawn in Utah, Fox 13 reported.

A small plane crash-landed into the front yard of a local residence, close to the Ogden-Hinckley Airport, according to Fox News. The plane carried two people and experienced what could have been a catastrophic crash but resulted in only minor injuries to those onboard. Anthony Baugh, the homeowner, shared that he was at work when he received an urgent call from his wife informing him of the crash.

Small plane crashes on Utah family’s front lawn, dramatic video shows: ‘Thought a house had exploded’ https://t.co/y3EBVkpBum pic.twitter.com/N9FTOIcEKW — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2024

Using his phone, Baugh accessed live footage from their home’s security camera, which captured the moment of the plane sliding towards their house. “It immediately left me in a panic trying to get home as fast as I could,” Baugh told Fox 13. (RELATED: Two Children Among Five Killed In Plane Crash: REPORT)

The video footage showed the plane making an unexpected descent into Baugh’s front yard, narrowly avoiding more severe damage to the property and neighborhood, Fox 13 reported. Baugh’s wife and children were at home during the incident and, despite the danger, his wife rushed outside to offer assistance to the crash victims.

Neighbor Pat Bouwhuis recounted the incident as they heard the crash. “I thought a house had exploded or something and I came out front and I saw the airplane over in the driveway two doors down” Bouwhuis said, according to Fox 13.