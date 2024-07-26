Iconic ’80s Billboard Star Angelyne Lists Her Used Undies For Sale In Auction To Fund Her Own Film

Angelyne is auctioning off her collection of used undergarments in a bid to finance her upcoming film project, TMZ reported.

The ’80s icon known for her eye-catching billboards around Los Angeles is turning to an unconventional method to fund her latest project — a movie about her life. In a unique fundraising effort, Angelyne is selling her used underwear on the auction site 32 Auctions, according to TMZ. With prices starting at $375 and a “buy now” option at $750, fans and collectors have the opportunity to own a piece of memorabilia linked to the celebrity.

This move comes as part of Angelyne’s continued efforts to produce a film about her journey to fame. Despite the release of a Peacock series in 2022 dramatizing her life, which featured Emmy Rossum as Angelyne, the real-life billboard star was not a fan of the portrayal and criticized the project, the outlet reported. Angelyne described signing over her life rights for the series as a “blonde moment” and has since been determined to create a film that aligns more closely with her vision. (RELATED: CBS Sports Host Katie Mox Says All Her Underwear And Bras Were Stolen From Checked Bag)

Funding a film, especially outside the traditional Hollywood system, can be a costly endeavor. In the past, Angelyne has resorted to selling one of her iconic pink Corvettes for $200,000 as part of her fundraising strategies, according to TMZ. Now, by auctioning off items like her underwear, she continues to seek creative ways to generate the necessary funds for her movie project, regardless of the unconventional nature of the items up for sale.