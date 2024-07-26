‘Ticking Time Bomb’ Could Silently Kill Thousands One Day

Analysis published Friday detailed a deadly threat lurking in plain sight that could one day silently kill countless humans … and I’ve been screaming about it since I presented on it at university almost a decade ago, so I’m glad to bring you even more information on this impending disaster.

The most dangerous region in the world is surprisingly not run by members of the Democratic party, but is located on the banks of Lake Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda. Aside from the ongoing humanitarian crises plaguing these nations, Lake Kivu poses one of the most deadly yet silent threats known to mankind: the limnic eruption.

Lake Kivu is not a normal body of water. It is so intensely saturated with dissolved carbon dioxide and methane that it could “explode” at any time. But not how you think, nor how LiveScience described it.

Imagine this: you wake up on the top bunk of your bed. Things are quiet. Too quiet. You jump down and find your family, animals, neighbors, their bodies strewn throughout your home and the surrounding area. You try to scream but the world is going white. And then you’re dead.

Two major limnic eruptions have occurred in the last 40 years: Lake Nyos and Lake Monoun, both in Cameroon. More than 3,000 cattle and 1,700 to 1,800 people died in the former, while 37 people were killed in the latter. But both of these lakes are tiny in comparison to Kivu. (RELATED: Get Ready For A Category 6 Hurricane, But Not In The Way You Think)

Lake Nyos is 390 acres. Kivu is 667,184 acres.

What makes this area even more dangerous is its proximity to Mount Nyiragongo, a fairly active and extremely dangerous stratovolcano. In 1977, Nyiragongo vomited lava through fissures down its flank that traveled at speeds of more than 60 miles per hour, the fastest ever recorded in human history. (RELATED: Scientists Reveal Ancient Cataclysm That Plunged The World Into Darkness 1,500 Years Ago)

And, yes, it is my opinion that a serious eruption, earthquake or even ongoing harmonic tremors from a smaller eruption could be enough to dislodge the gases in Kivu, suffocating the potentially over two million people who live on its shores. But those aren’t the only risks.

“When the lake reaches 100% saturation [in the bottom layer] — and it is currently somewhere over 60% — it will erupt spontaneously,” Hydragas Energy engineer and founder Philip Morkel, who hopes to help extract the gas before this very likely disaster hits, told National Geographic.

“If anyone were in that cloud, it would take a minute to kill them,” Morkel noted to National Geographic, basically copying what I already told you, but it bears repeating.

Residents of the region already have to contend with mazukus, the Swahili word for “evil wind.” These pockets of gas leach through the ground, “forming invisible and sometimes deadly pools, especially on windless nights,” The Guardian described. Victims often report feeling sick and dizzy, and then tend to collapse and die.

So, while you’re enjoying your weekend watching American politics collapse around you, please remember how lucky you are to live here.