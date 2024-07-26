Olympics Opening Ceremony Goes Viral Because Everyone Is Like ‘WTF Even Is This?’

Social media erupted Friday afternoon with everyone asking “what the f*ck” is going on at the Olympics opening ceremony?

I’ll never forget watching the London Olympics opening ceremony in 2012. My family and I said we’d watch 10 minutes and go to bed. We watched the entire thing, all three and a half hours because it was gorgeous, an absolutely magnificent tribute to Great Britain and our rich, cultural history. Clearly Paris missed the memo and decided to become the trash capital of the universe on Friday night.

Some idiot organizing the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony hired a bunch of gutter-dwelling early 2000s emo clowns to reenact The Last Supper. And it’s not even the blasphemy that just set France back 100 years.

Olympics Opening Ceremony Goes Viral Because WTF Even Is This?

What you’re seeing here, ladies and gentlemen, are a bunch of dudes dressed in the ugliest outfits you’ve ever seen, pretending to be women, even though no self-respecting woman would be caught dead wearing a single thread seen on this stage.

I am not a fan of taking the Lord’s name in vein, so I will let Him deal with the rest of it.

Whomever these men hired to style them is blind and belongs in fashion prison. Actually, everyone involved in whatever the heck this is needs to double check their job description, because they just embarrassed the heck out of France and themselves. (RELATED: ‘Malicious Acts’ Wreak Havoc At Olympics)

As if France needed any extra help in embarrassing itself, am I right?

And seriously, ladies. How long are we going to stand by and let a bunch of dudes parade around pretending to be one of us, when none of us would ever disrespect ourselves by wearing this much tacky crap? If “daddy didn’t love me” was a style, it was perfectly represented in Paris tonight.