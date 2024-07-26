US

Video Shows Fire Tornado In California As City-Sized Region Burns

Park Fire, California, July 25

By Frank Schulenburg - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=150815170

Kay Smythe News and Commentary Writer
Font Size:

Footage captured Thursday evening shows a fire tornado erupting from the Park Fire in Northern California.

The footage shared widely on social media shows the fire tornado burst into life just northeast of Chico, California, according to meteorologist Colin McCarthy. Some 120,000 acres, the equivalent of the size of San Francisco, burned in the 24 hours just before the fire tornado. The fire is now estimated to be at least 145,000 acres, roughly the size of Atlanta, according to Cal Fire.

Butte County officials arrested a 42-year-old Chico man on suspicion of starting the fire, which is the largest to date in the state thus far in 2024. The individual was seen pushing a car that was on fire down some 60 feet into a gully before calmly leaving the area while others around him panicked and fled the scene, according to a press release from Butte County District Attorney Michael Ramsey.

The blaze was only 3% contained as of Friday morning. More than 1,100 personnel are responding to the disaster, with hot, dry local conditions likely pushing the spread. Three firefighters suffered minor heat-related injuries while fighting the blaze on Thursday but were treated and released by medics, officials told CNN.

Structures have been damaged and possibly destroyed by the fire, but there is no official data on the scale of the damage at the time of writing. (RELATED: Get Ready For A Category 6 Hurricane, But Not In The Way You Think)

Mandatory evacuations are taking place throughout Butte and Tehama Counties, impacting around 1,500 people, CBS reported.

Footage shared online shows the chaos and devastation from the blaze, which is one of several burning throughout the North American continent on Friday. Air quality alerts were also issued throughout parts of the western U.S. as radar imagery showed massive amounts of near-surface smoke concentrations from each of the active fires, as shared by the National Weather Service.