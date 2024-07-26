Rebecca Ferguson Joins Cast Of Highly Anticipated ‘Peaky Blinders’ Movie

Actress Rebecca Ferguson will star opposite Cillian Murphy in the upcoming “Peaky Blinders” movie, according to a report Friday.

The famous actress is giving the already highly-anticipated movie a fresh, new boost. The “Dune” and “Mission: Impossible” actress was announced as the newest cast member of the Netflix production, and is the first big name to star alongside Murphy’s character, Tommy Shelby, according to Deadline. The exact role that Ferguson will be playing is being kept under wraps, adding even more suspense for fans.

Ferguson most recently reprised her role as Lady Jessica in Denis Villenueve’s huge hit, “Dune: Part Two.” The film grossed $712 million in theaters. The famous actress also starred opposite Tom Cruise in three “Mission: Impossible” films including the 2023 production of “Dead Reckoning – Part One.” She just recently completed filming of the MGM Studios’ science-fiction thriller, “Mercy,” while starring opposite Chris Pratt.

The “Peaky Blinders” movie has been a long-awaited production, as fans across the globe eagerly anticipate the return of the psychological thriller. Netflix greenlighted the feature film that will see Oscar-winning star, Murphy, reprise his iconic role as the leader of a gangster family from Birmingham.

Plot details for the “Peaky Blinders” film have not been released, but Tom Harper has been confirmed as director, and is said to be working off a script created by the original “Peaky Blinders” creator, Steven Knight,” according to Deadline.

Caryn Mandabach, Knight, Murphy and Guy Heeley are listed as producers on the movie, and Harper, David Kosse, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren and David Mason receive executive producer credits. Knight previously mentioned this movie would be set during World War II, with production set to begin in 2024, according to Deadline. (RELATED: ‘It Fetishizes Everything’: Cillian Murphy Talks About His Disdain For Fame)

If the movie follows in the footsteps of the very successful series, fans can expect more violence, a twisted plot, and sinister encounters, “by order of the Peaky Blinders.”