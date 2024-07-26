‘Malicious Acts’ Wreak Havoc At Olympics

France’s high-speed train system was targeted in a series of attacks Friday, wreaking havoc on the opening day of the 2024 Olympic Games.

A series of “coordinated acts of malice” in France led to the cancellation and diversion of a large number of trains, while all travelers were asked to postpone their journeys and not go to train stations on the opening day of the Olympics, according to French rail company SNCF and CNN. Damage was reported at several SNCF facilities as well as the Atlantic, Northern, and Eastern high-speed lines.

At least one of the attacks was mitigated by SNCF agents who managed to scare away a group of people, CNN noted. There is currently no indication as to who is behind the attacks. The “malicious acts” were not detailed but reportedly include arson.

“The places were especially chosen to have the most serious impact, since each fire cut off two lines,” SNCF CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou said, according to The Associated Press. Intelligence sources claimed that “these methods have been used by the far-left in the past” but “there is no evidence to tie today’s actions to them.” (RELATED: The Olympics Is Off To A Brilliant Start With A Drone Scandal, Coaches Getting Kicked Out And Staffers Being Detained)

An estimated 250,000 people are expected to be disrupted by the attacks on Friday alone, with a further 800,000 disrupted throughout the coming weekend. French officials condemned the acts as “criminal,” as they paralyzed the nation.

No injuries have been reported at the time of writing.