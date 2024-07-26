Stevie Nicks Says She Required Emergency Car For Mysterious Infection

Stevie Nicks revealed the cause of hospitalization that forced the postponement of her UK concerts, by telling fans she was rushed to the hospital.

Nicks spoke live on stage during her concert at Glasgow OVO Hydro, on July 24, and told fans she fell ill just hours before she was supposed to take the stage July 6. The Fleetwood Mac legend said everything changed very quickly.

“I don’t know what happened, I just got this weird infection, and it just went crazy,” she said. “I finally looked at my assistant, it was like two in the morning (we were partying), and said, ‘We need to go to hospital.’ She looked at me and I just said, ‘I’m not kidding,” Nicks said.

she’s been sick for the entire europe tour and at the hospital for two days?? my sweet angel 😭 pic.twitter.com/GY4FAMJ2Kz — stevie nicks manager (@kajolswife) July 24, 2024

The famous singer went on to explain how the frightening ordeal unfolded.

“Our butler threw me in his car and we sped through the night to a hospital and I was there for two days,” she said.

Nicks commented on the wonderful care she received while in hospital and thanked the medical team for their efforts in aiding her recovery.

“I was so looked after there,” she said. “You are a really special country and a really special people,” she shouted to the crowd.

Nicks admitted she had been “battling this whole tour,” and went on to say, “But I would be damned if I wasn’t coming back here to play this show and finish this tour!” as the crowd erupted into thunderous applause.

She also joked that she was happy she was able to stay in the castle she was hosted at for a few more days, noting she extended her stay due to illness. (RELATED: Celine Dion Is Rumored To Be Making A Big Comeback Amid Crippling Health Battle)

The 76-year-old noted she was “excited to be in Glasgow,” and “loved being here.”