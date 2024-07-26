Teen Allegedly Derails Train And Records, Shares Video

Authorities have charged a teenager in Bennett, Nebraska, Wednesday for allegedly causing a train derailment in April while filming for a YouTube video.

The 17-year-old male caused the incident involving two locomotives and five rail cars operated by BNSF Railway, a BNSF Police investigator alleged in an affidavit, according to Fox Nebraska. The derailment reportedly caused over $150,000 in damages to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) property and about $200,000 in damages to BNSF property.

The investigator alleged in the affidavit that the trains conductor told him the track, which was owned by OPPD and used by BNSF, had a misaligned switch, the outlet reported. This reportedly led the train onto an industry track near a grain elevator, the investigator said. The conductor told the official they implemented an emergency stop but could not prevent the train from passing through the switch area and derailing, according to the outlet.

The investigator noticed that the padlock that was normally attached to the switch was gone, Fox Nebraska reported. The teen reportedly approached the investigator and asked what happened, according to the affidavit. In response to the investigator saying the cause was unknown, the suspect said that “obviously a switch was flipped the wrong way,” according to a warrant, 1011 News reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Four People Killed, Dozens Injured From Head-On Train Collision)

The suspect reportedly told the investigator he was enthusiastic about trains and showed them the video he recorded showing the derailment.

The investigator said security footage they secured showed a beige vehicle near the area where the incident occurred, according to Fox Nebraska. The investigator reportedly alleged that the teen could then be seen walking towards the switch. The teen could later be seen trekking back toward his vehicle, according to the affidavit, the outlet reported.

The suspect posted the video on YouTube, the investigator alleged, according to the outlet.

The investigator reportedly obtained a search warrant for the teen’s phone and 4k digital recorder on July 8.

A BSNF spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller that an arrest had been made but had no further comment as the matter is still under investigation.