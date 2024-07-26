Texas Tech Softball Pays A Whopping $1.2 Million For Transfer NiJaree Canady, Proving NIL Has Truly Changed The Game

Wow … now college softball players are out here landing the bag.

NiJaree Canady, a transfer pitcher for the Stanford Cardinal, announced her commitment Wednesday to Texas Tech. (RELATED: Notre Dame Drops Absolutely Grade-A ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Spoof To Promote ‘Just Okay’ Shamrock Series Uniforms)

But here’s what makes it crazy: According to a report from On3, there’s a feature included in her commitment that is going to get her PAID. Canady has agreed on an NIL deal with The Matador Club, a third-party collective, that will pay her a crazy $1.2 million.

Last season, Canady won the national softball player of the year award, and afterwards, she decided to place herself into the transfer portal on the last day (June 17) of the window. Canady is looked at as one of the best pitchers in college softball, and her stat line backs that up with 337 strikeouts and a 0.73 ERA recorded in the 2024 campaign.

NIL Whispers: Texas Tech softball transfer pitcher NiJaree Canady is set to receive roughly $1.2M from collective ‘The Matador Club,’ @PeteNakos_ confirms🤯https://t.co/ZxsucyrRDp pic.twitter.com/A5G8TBogYb — On3 (@On3sports) July 24, 2024

And here’s another thing that makes the financial numbers even crazier:

According a recent @FOS article, the highest paid coach in college softball last season was OU’s Patty Gasso at $1.625 million and UT’s Mike White was second at $625,000. New Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady is reportedly set to make over $1 million next season. — A David Collier (@CollieronTV) July 25, 2024

I never thought I’d see a college softball player getting paid $1.2 million, but here we are … absolutely crazy stuff.