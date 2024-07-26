Editorial

Texas Tech Softball Pays A Whopping $1.2 Million For Transfer NiJaree Canady, Proving NIL Has Truly Changed The Game

STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: NiJaree Canady #24 of the Stanford Cardinal celebrates her strikeout against the LSU Lady Tigers in the fourth inning during the NCAA Super Regionals at Boyd & Jill Smith Family Stadium on May 25, 2024 in Stanford, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Wow … now college softball players are out here landing the bag.

NiJaree Canady, a transfer pitcher for the Stanford Cardinal, announced her commitment Wednesday to Texas Tech. (RELATED: Notre Dame Drops Absolutely Grade-A ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Spoof To Promote ‘Just Okay’ Shamrock Series Uniforms)

But here’s what makes it crazy: According to a report from On3, there’s a feature included in her commitment that is going to get her PAID. Canady has agreed on an NIL deal with The Matador Club, a third-party collective, that will pay her a crazy $1.2 million.

Last season, Canady won the national softball player of the year award, and afterwards, she decided to place herself into the transfer portal on the last day (June 17) of the window. Canady is looked at as one of the best pitchers in college softball, and her stat line backs that up with 337 strikeouts and a 0.73 ERA recorded in the 2024 campaign.

And here’s another thing that makes the financial numbers even crazier:

I never thought I’d see a college softball player getting paid $1.2 million, but here we are … absolutely crazy stuff.