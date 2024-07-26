Trump Announces Return To Butler For New Rally After Assassination Attempt

Former President Donald Trump announced Friday that he would hold another rally in Butler, Pennsylvania in a post on Truth Social.

Trump revealed the return to the site of the July 13 assassination attempt that injured his right ear when a gunman fired at him from a rooftop in the post on Truth Social early Friday evening. The former president said he intended to honor former volunteer fire chief Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the attack, and two other attendees at the rally who were wounded. (RELATED: ‘I Was Shot’: Trump Releases Statement After Being Evacuated From Stage At Rally)

“I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY, HONORING THE SOUL OF OUR BELOVED FIREFIGHTING HERO, COREY, AND THOSE BRAVE PATRIOTS INJURED TWO WEEKS AGO. WHAT A DAY IT WILL BE — FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT! STAY TUNED FOR DETAILS,” Trump posted in all caps on the site.

Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday following disastrous testimony before the House Oversight Committee.

The Secret Service has come under fire for security lapses during the July 13 rally, including reports that they abandoned the rooftop used by the alleged gunman due to the temperature and for declining the offer of drones from local agencies to provide security for the event. The Secret Service also reportedly had denied requests from Trump’s detail for additional security at Trump events.

The alleged shooter reportedly was seen by attendees of the rally, who were pointing to him and warning law enforcement in the minutes before the shooting. The Secret Service detail on the scene reportedly was aware of the would-be assassin nearly an hour before the attack. (RELATED: Secret Service Director Can’t Name Who Is ‘Ultimately Responsible’ For Security Plans During Trump Rally Hearing)

The House of Representatives passed a resolution Wednesday establishing a bipartisan task force to investigate the attack on Trump.

