At Least 30 Killed, 150,000 Evacuated As Destruction Rages From Typhoon Gaemi

Widespread flooding and landslides throughout Taiwan and the Philippines killed at least 30 people by Friday, according to local reports, as more than 39 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours in some areas, according to the BBC. As the Typhoon Gaemi heads toward south-eastern China, officials are mobilizing some 150,000 people for evacuation and activated its higher-tier disaster warning Thursday night, local time.

In the Philippines, the storm capsized an oil tanker, spilling 1.5 million liters of industrial fuel along the coast. One of the 17 crew members was reportedly killed during the incident. Officials are “racing against time” and the weather as the oil slick stretches more than a mile (at the time of writing) within Manila Bay, BBC reported.

The ship was one of two that sank as a result of Gaemi, with the other going under off Taiwan’s south-western coast. Search and rescue operations are underway to recover at least six Burmese sailors reported missing off Taiwan’s northern coast, according to BBC.

Taiwan's meteorological service said some areas of the island received 39 to 53 inches of rain between Wednesday night and noon Thursday, leaving large areas of the city of Kaohsiung under more than three feet of water.

Clean-up operations are already taking place on the island as China prepares for what could be a devastating hit.

In preparation for the storm, Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting with his Communist Party's top leaders on disaster relief and flood control, state media claimed.

Transport links through the Fujian province have been suspected, while authorities warn landslides are highly possible throughout northern China, along with other natural disasters. Gaemi is the third and most powerful storm to hit eastern China in 2024, Reuters noted. The typhoon is following a similar path to Typhoon Doksuri in 2023, which caused almost $30 billion in losses to China, as well as mass flooding throughout the northern half of Beijing, the nation’s capital.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest death toll.