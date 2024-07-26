Vivek Ramaswamy Says There’s One ‘Big Risk’ GOP Has To Worry About Heading Into November

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy warned Friday evening that the GOP could get “distracted by the shenanigans of the Democrats” and forget to deliver its own message heading into November.

Ramaswamy appeared on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the recent endorsement of the vice president from both former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama on Friday. Fox News host Laura Ingraham questioned Ramaswamy on whether he believes the support will help Harris, with him concluding that it wouldn’t move the needle. (RELATED: ‘Just Be Quiet’: Republicans Calling For Biden Resignation Could Be Making Big Electoral Mistake, Strategists Say)

“Look, I don’t think it’s going to help but, Laura, here is the real reality for our side. Kamala Harris is not our risk,” Ramaswamy said. “Keep in mind, forgetting about Republican voters, Democratic voters wanted her to come nowhere near the White House. She got zero delegates, she didn’t even make it to the Iowa caucus.”

“I ran as a 37-year-old first time in politics, I have gotten more delegates for U.S. President than Kamala Harris had,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy continued to point out the “risk” Harris creates by allowing the Republican party to become “distracted,” causing them to “forget” to “deliver” their message.

“Nonetheless, she is actually creating a risk for us in a different way. That is that we get distracted by the shenanigans of the Democrats and forget to deliver our own message of who we are and what we actually stand for,” Ramaswamy said.

“That’s what I think is the big risk of Kamala. Not that she is compelling, but that this entire drama, and poorly acted version of it at times, is itself a distraction for us. And that is a distraction I have a concern about,” Ramaswamy concluded.

Harris released a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) revealing a call with the Obamas in which they could be heard praising the vice president and sharing their support for her as the party’s new presumptive presidential nominee.

“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Obama said.

The endorsement from the two political leaders comes after Obama notably did not throw his support immediately behind the vice president following Biden ending his reelection bid on Sunday. In a lengthy statement posted to Medium, Obama wrote that he was confident Democratic leadership would “create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges” at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in August.

However, despite Obama’s decline at the time, Democratic lawmakers and other figures such as former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton publicly supported Harris as the next choice for the nominee.

Harris secured the necessary amount of delegates to grant her the presumptive title on Tuesday, gathering more than 3,000 delegates, according to The Associated Press.

