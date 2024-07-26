‘Who The F*ck Voted For Her?’: Charlamagne And Andrew Schulz Spar Over Dems ‘Usurping Democracy’ With Harris

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God and comedian Andrew Schulz argued over whether Democrats overrode democracy with the process that led to Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the party’s presumptive nominee during a podcast posted on Friday.

President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday and endorsed Harris, who is running based on a party insider vote with almost no primary voter approval, securing verbal support from a sufficient number of Democratic primary delegates. Schulz on “The Brilliant Idiots” podcast argued that the Democratic Party may be threatening democracy with the process of Harris becoming the de facto nominee, while Charlamagne disagreed. (RELATED: ‘Kamala Was In On It’: Trump-Aligned PAC Drops Anti-Kamala Harris Ad Less Than Two Hours After Biden Quit)

‘Lock Him Up’: Charlamagne Says Biden Should Use Immunity ‘Powers’ To Jail Trump And ‘Protect Democracy’ pic.twitter.com/0SDnfF1fL6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2024



“What the Democrats did by placing Kamala as the nominee without any vote, you could argue, is usurping democracy,” Schulz said.

“She did get votes though,” Charlamagne retorted.

Harris won 844 votes during her 2020 Democratic presidential primary run, gaining zero delegates in the process, according to election data.

“Who the fuck voted for her?” Schulz queried.

Charlamagne said any vote for Biden is a vote for Harris since she is his vice president.

“When I voted for Barack Obama, I wasn’t voting for Joe Biden,” Schulz asserted.

“You were, though,” Charlamagne responded.

Schulz said if Harris had faced a primary, “nobody would have voted for her.”

“I think what you guys are describing right now is the Democratic Party usurping democracy and not allowing the people to have a representation of their vote,” the comedian added. “Now I’m not saying that Republicans don’t also usurp democracy as well. This is not a comparison thing.”

Progressive Wisconsin voters in an MSNBC segment aired Thursday expressed their dissatisfaction with the process leading to Harris becoming the de facto Democratic nominee, although they said they intend to vote for her in the November election.

Former President Bill Clinton adviser Doug Schoen said on Tuesday that he also has issues with the Democrats’ process.

“I have trouble with the process that was put in place to very quickly rubber stamp her nomination. No mini primary, no open convention,” Schoen said. “Basically, the deal was done in 48 hours. I have a problem with that.”

