‘Yellowstone’ Drops Confusing Teaser Appearing To Show Kevin Costner’s Return

“Yellowstone” dropped a very confusing teaser Friday afternoon that appeared to show Kevin Costner reprising his role as John Dutton on the hit Taylor Sheridan series.

Why did Costner post a stupid video on his social media in June telling people he’s not returning to “Yellowstone” only for the show and Paramount Network’s own social media to feature him in a promo for the November return? It doesn’t make any sense!

The brief teaser is narrated by Beth (Kelly Reilly), saying, “there is no morality here; there is keep the kingdom or lose the kingdom.” But this appears to be a line from season four episode nine, not from anything new the show plans to bring us. (RELATED: Kevin Costner Scrambles As His Biggest Project Collapses Around Him)

Have they even filmed the final season yet or are they promoting a Nov. 10 premiere out of sheer hopes and prayers? Deadline claims production started in Montana in June for the final series, so you’d think they’d have at least something new to show us by now.

As for Costner, he very much seems to be done with the entire project, washing his hands of all things “Yellowstone,” per his most recent update.

He’s sunk all of his wits and cash into his pet project, “Horizon: An American Saga,” which was such a flop it went straight to video-on-demand. The smart thing for him to do would be to finish what he started with “Yellowstone,” but we’ll have to wait and see if his ego can get out of his way.