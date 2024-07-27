EXCLUSIVE: New Trump Rally Video Scorches Kamala For Pushing Dangerous Minnesota Bail Fund

Former President Donald Trump will play a video at his rally Saturday in Minnesota scorching Vice President Kamala Harris for actively fundraising for the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), which bailed out serious criminals from jail and released them back onto the streets.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the video, which Trump will unveil at his rally in St. Cloud. The video specifically highlights a number of these criminals who were bailed out by the Minnesota Freedom Fund and the media coverage detailing Harris’s support of the bail fund, which has continued to haunt her as Americans are deeply concerned about violent crime.

Harris’s support for the MFF is still live on Act Blue as of today, encouraging donations for the bail fund with a photo of her face. Her Twitter and Facebook pages also share the link. The Daily Caller News Foundation originally reported that the MFF bailed out six men accused of domestic violence, a man accused of sexually penetrating a child, and a man who allegedly stomped on his victim’s head. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Bail Fund Promoted By Kamala Harris Helped Free Serial Domestic Abusers)

Harris has previously shown her support for the defund the police movement and her current communications director, Brian Fallon, tweeted “defund the police” in 2020. Meanwhile, the Harris campaign has been pushing the “prosecutor vs felon” narrative as a dig at Trump.

Recent polling shows crime is a top issue for voters and the defund the police movement has constantly polled poorly amongst voters across the country.

The video mentions criminals such as Donovan Boone, who was charged with invading the home of his ex-girlfriend and strangling her. Other names mentioned include Christopher Boswell, who is a twice-convicted rapist that was charged with kidnapping, assault, and sexual assault in 2020. Darnika Floyd, who was charged with second-degree murder after fatally stabbing a man who refused to have sex with her. Thomas Moseley, who was arrested for damaging a police station, drugs and rioting charges and Shawn Tillman who murdered a passenger at a train station in St. Paul, Minnesota just after being released. (RELATED: Democratic Dark Money Giant Tides Poured Millions Into Bail Funds In 2020 That Helped Alleged Violent Criminals Back Onto The Streets)

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE FIRST:

“At today’s rally in Minnesota, President Trump will set the record straight on dangerously liberal Kamala Harris’ long history of supporting soft on crime policies, like defunding the police, that have made our cities and neighborhoods less safe. Harris encouraged donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which bailed now-convicted murderers and rapists out of jail and put them back on our streets to commit more heinous crimes,” Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the Caller.

“Kamala and the mainstream media can try to rewrite history, but President Trump will make sure Minnesotans and all Americans know the truth — Harris is a pro-criminal extremist,” Leavitt added.

Trump’s rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CDT.

The Caller contacted Harris’s campaign to see if she still supports the MFF and why her posts are still live, but they did not immediately respond.