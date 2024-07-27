Gospel Music Icons Perish In Fatal Plane Crash

Members of the beloved Gospel music family, The Nelons, were tragically killed in a plane crash Friday while traveling to the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska.

The accident claimed the lives of Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler, their assistant Melodi Hodges, and the pilot Larry Haynie along with his wife Melissa, according to a statement released by the Gaither Music Management Group.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident.

Autumn Nelon Streetman, the youngest daughter of Jason and Kelly, and her husband Jamie Streetman were not traveling on the plane and landed safely in Seattle. “We appreciate your continued prayers, love, and support as we navigate the coming days,” Autumn said in a statement.

The crash is believed to have occurred at approximately 1 p.m. local time in Campbell County, Wyoming. The plane was found in a remote area, according to Campbell County spokesperson Leslie Perkins.

Investigators are on site to document and examine the aircraft, according to NTSB spokesperson Keith Holloway. “The aircraft will then be recovered and taken to a secure facility for further evaluation,” he told CBS News.

The Nelons have been a prominent force in Gospel music for years. They were inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and have won 10 GMA Dove Awards.

Investigators expect a preliminary report on the crash in about 30 days. However, a final report could take up to two years, according to Holloway.