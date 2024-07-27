Olympics Takes Down Opening Ceremony Videos Starring Drag Queens Mocking Christianity

The Olympics removed videos of its opening ceremony featuring drag queens mocking Christianity from its official YouTube channel less than 24 hours after the games began.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games faced backlash for what critics deem a “blasphemous” opening ceremony showcasing drag queens posed as Christian imagery including “The Last Supper” and Greek God Dionysus. Since then, the Olympics has removed its own YouTube videos of the performance as re-uploads begin to disappear from multiple social media platforms.

Videos posted to the official Olympics YouTube channel titled “LET THE GAMES BEGIN! 🔥 | #Paris2024 Opening Ceremony Highlights” and “SPECTACULAR Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony! 💥🇫🇷 | Highlights” display an error message with comments turned off.

“This video is not available,” YouTube informs the viewer upon clicking the old links.

Despite receiving more than 279,000 views, the first video only had 2,600 likes. The second video accumulated 531,000 views with only 11,000 likes. YouTube does not display dislikes. (RELATED: The Olympics Is Off To A Brilliant Start With A Drone Scandal, Coaches Getting Kicked Out And Staffers Being Detained)

One re-uploaded video of the opening ceremony posted on X by the Daily Caller prevents playback due to a “report from the copyright holder.”

“Video not displayed,” a message where the video should play says. “This video has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

Olympics Opening Ceremony Goes Viral Because WTF Even Is This?

Other re-posts on X display similar content errors.

The 2024 Olympics opening ceremony featured 18 drag queen performers posed behind a long table — evoking “The Last Supper” — in front of the Seine River and Eiffel Tower, according to the New York Post. The drag queen in the center wore a big silver headdress, which resembled the halo depicted in paintings of Jesus.

Macron’s special hobby. He took the opportunity of the Olympics to show off the French balls to the world.

One man appeared to expose himself, although it is unconfirmed whether it was a wardrobe malfunction or his genitals.

The performance also featured a half-naked blue man emerging from a large serving tray, which the Olympics explained depicts the Greek God Dionysus. Other moments included a potential polyamorous trio enter a bedroom and a heavy-metal performer dressed as Mary Antionette holding her own severed head, Business Insider noted.

The Daily Caller reached out for comment to the 2024 Paris Olympics Games press office and has yet to receive a response.