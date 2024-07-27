‘Mom, I Don’t Want Ketchup’: Terrified Mom Finds Blood Splattered On Daughter’s Burger King Meal

A terrified New York mother found blood splattered on her daughter’s Burger King meal Friday, the New York Post reported.

Burger King reportedly served Tiffany Floyd and her 4-year-old daughter a kids’ meal contaminated with blood. The contamination also affected Floyd’s meal and the toys included with her daughter’s meal, according to the New York Post. She also shared her experience on TikTok, where her post quickly went viral, amassing 2.1 million views.

NY mom horrified to find 4-year-old daughter’s Burger King meal splattered with blood, fast food chain ‘deeply upset and concerned’ https://t.co/tvWWXbm71U pic.twitter.com/PiEH4GswTt — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2024

“All I heard was, ‘Mom, I don’t want ketchup,’ so I grabbed her bag, thinking that they messed up our order again, and I looked and there was just blood all over her hamburger, all over the wrapper. I looked inside the bag, there’s blood on her toys, everything,” Floyd told the New York Post.

The Burger King manager reportedly revealed that a cook had cut his hand, resulting in blood contamination. He offered Floyd a refund if she revisited the restaurant, the outlet reported. Concerned about her daughter’s health, Floyd sought advice from a pediatrician, who recommended initial and periodic blood tests over the next year to monitor for potential disease transmission.

Further complicating the matter, Floyd was informed by the restaurant manager that the identity of the injured employee could not be disclosed. This prevented immediate testing of the employee to potentially ease the need for her daughter’s repeated medical tests, the outlet stated. Floyd took steps to report the incident to her local health inspector at the Niagara County Department of Health. However, the health department has not yet commented on the incident. (RELATED: Newest ‘Meatless’ Burger King ‘Burger’ Is Literally Just 20 Slices Of Cheese)

The fast food chain’s corporate office responded by offering to cover the medical expenses incurred due to the incident, the New York Post reported. However, Floyd expressed that this compensation was not enough given the ongoing impact on her daughter’s well-being and her own increased anxiety.

“We were deeply upset and concerned to learn of this incident. We have been in contact with the Guest and are working with her to resolve this incident. This incident was the result of a team member in the restaurant who injured his finger, and upon noticing immediately stepped away. We closed the restaurant to retrain all the team members and hired an external company to complete a deep cleaning,” the company said in a statement, according to the New York Post.