Trump Makes First Appearance Without Ear Bandage

Republican 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump made his first appearance without his ear bandage Friday evening at a Turning Point Action (TPUSA) Believers Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump’s wound was uncovered as he took the stage to deliver remarks about religious liberty — thirteen days after he was grazed in the ear by a bullet at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“I think you can see I recovered well, and, in fact, just took off the last bandage off of my ear,” Trump told his audience, who erupted with cheers and applause. “I just got it off. I took it off for this group!”

Trump was first spotted wearing an ear bandage at the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 15. As Trump made his entrance, the crowd chanted “Fight! Fight! Fight!” just as he did after the attempted assassin’s bullet struck his ear on July 13.

“I took a bullet for democracy,” Trump said at Friday’s TPUSA event.

Trump attributed his survival to “the power of prayer and the grace of Almighty God” in his speech. The GOP nominee previously told the New York Post in his first interview since being shot that he’s “supposed to be dead.”

Trump also took aim at presumptive 2024 Democrat nominee Kamala Harris on Friday, who President Joe Biden endorsed soon after first announcing on social media that he quit his reelection bid. (RELATED: ‘Doesn’t Know How To Talk’: Trump Rally-Goers Sound Off On Kamala Harris)

“She was a bum three weeks ago,” Trump said. “A failed vice president in a failed administration.”

Top Democrats including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have since endorsed Harris.

The Obamas finally endorsed Harris early Friday five days after former President Barack Obama stopped short of endorsing the vice president in a lengthy statement responding to Biden’s withdrawal. Obama initially voiced his “confidence” that “leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”