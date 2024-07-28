‘Not Going To Get Into Specifics’: Chuck Schumer Dodges Question On Whether He Pressured Biden To Drop 2024 Bid

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer dodged questions from CBS News host Robert Costa on Sunday over whether or not he pressured President Joe Biden into dropping his 2024 reelection bid.

Schumer appeared on “Face the Nation” to discuss the party’s movement following Biden’s withdrawal from the race last weekend. Costa began by questioning about the private meeting between Biden and Schumer on July 13, asking if he “in any way” suggested to “the president that he should leave the presidential race.”

“Well, first, let’s look at President Biden’s record. He’s had one of the most amazing presidencies we’ve had in decades, passing so many good things. The infrastructure bill, the IRA bill, getting the price of prescription drugs down for the first time going against the NRA successfully, helping our veterans with burn pits,” Schumer responded.

“So he’s had an amazingly successful record. He’s always done what’s right for America. And I respect him. I respect his patriotism. I respect the amazing things he’s done; we worked together on many of them,” Schumer said.

Costa then doubled down, asking for the senator to go on the record about his “intention” with the one-on-one private meeting between the two. (RELATED: ‘I’m Clapping, You Don’t Have To’: Chuck Schumer Gives Kamala Harris Solo Round Of Applause At Press Conference)

“But just for history, though, did you — what was your role, what was your intention with that meeting with him on July 13th?” Costa questioned.

“Yeah. I’m not going to get into the specifics, but he can — President Biden will walk away from the presidency with his head held high because of all the great things he’s done and because he put America first. He always has,” Schumer said.

WATCH:

Nearly a week prior to Biden dropping out of the presidential race on July 21, the president reportedly had two separate meetings with both Democratic House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries and Schumer. In an interview on air, ABC’s News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl stated Schumer allegedly “made the case” to Biden as for why he should step aside.

“As for that meeting in Rehoboth, Delaware, I am told that this was a one-on-one meeting just the Senate Leader and the president,” Karl said. And that Chuck Schumer forcefully made the case that it would be better for Biden, better for the Democratic Party and better for the country if he were to bow out of the race.”

Biden received massive backlash from his own party after his debate against former President Donald Trump in late June, in which he could be seen struggling to finish his statements and freezing at one point mid-statement. Soon after, Democratic lawmakers, political pundits and party donors were calling for the president to step aside as the nominee.

Following Biden leaving the race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the party’s new presumptive presidential nominee, she was able to gain the support of more than 3,000 Democratic delegates for the nomination despite receiving virtually no primary support.

