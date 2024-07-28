‘God, Are You Serious?’: Fox Guests Have Full Meltdown Over Harris’ Stance On Israel

Fox contributor Ben Domenech and Democratic strategist Laura Fink clashed Sunday on Fox News while discussing Vice President Kamala Harris’ stance on Israel.

Domenech and Fink both appeared on “MediaBuzz” to discuss some of Harris’ stances as her party’s new presumptive presidential nominee, including her position on Israel. During the discussion, Fink addressed Harris’ recent decision to skip Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress on Thursday and opted for a one-on-one meeting instead. (RELATED: Netanyahu And Biden Meeting Overshadowed By Harris’ ‘Critical’ Comments — And Her Stricter Views On Israel)

“But with respect to Netanyahu, you know, she chose to miss the speech, she chose to meet with him personally and to lead the messaging from the White House on these issues. It shows she’s got an embrace of the facts, she’s taken —” Fink said.

“An embrace of the facts?” Domenech jumped in.

Fink pushed back on the Fox contributor as she attempted to finish her statement by adding how Harris is “connected with voters” on the tension-riddled “Palestine issue.”

“I’ll just finish, Ben. Just one statement. She has a command of the facts and she’s connected with voters on the Palestinian issue and working to get humanitarian aid and —” Fink said.

WATCH:

“Yeah, she’s connected with those voters burning the American flag in front of Union Station. I’m sorry that’s just gross, that’s absurd, that’s ridiculous,” Domenech responded in reference to a pro-Palestine protest that occurred while Netanyahu was in the nation’s capital. “God, are you serious? Are you serious?”

Fink could then be heard saying, “Oh, sweet mercy,” before telling Domenech he needed to “get control” of himself.

“She did that because she wanted to embrace the people that are burning the American flag?” Domenech asked.

“I have to qualify that because she also put out a statement —” Fox host Howard Kurtz said before Domenech yelled, “Yeah, a garbage statement!”

Following Netanyahu’s response to Congressional lawmakers, the Israeli prime minister had two separate meetings with President Joe Biden and Harris to discuss the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. After the protest outside Union Station, Harris released a statement on X the next morning, condemning “any individuals” associated “with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas” and the burning of the American flag.

“I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way,” Harris wrote. “I support the right to peacefully protest, but let’s be clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence of any kind have no place in our nation.”

