‘People Would Still Be Alive’: Fox News Host Shannon Bream Spars With Pete Buttigieg Over Migrant Crime

Fox News host Shannon Bream sparred with Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Sunday over illegal migrants committing crimes in the U.S.

Democrats have reportedly been sending talking points to lawmakers and potentially others to downplay presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris’ role as border czar during the Biden administration’s ongoing migrant crisis.

During a discussion about Harris’ role as border czar on “Fox News Sunday,” Buttigieg brought up the rhetoric at the Republican National Convention (RNC) against migrant crime. Bream pushed back that victims of crime by illegal migrants would “still be alive” if these people were not in the country illegally.

“I saw something else really important happening at the Republican National Convention on the border and the talk about immigration, which we all recognize as a problem. Which is, they try to paint this narrative that if you live somewhere far from the border and immigration hasn’t impacted you personally, you need to think that immigration is a driver of crime. That was the real message. Immigration leads to crime,” Buttigieg said.

“Well, there are blue state governors and mayors who say that every state is a border state now. That’s Democrats,” Bream pushed back as Buttigieg attempted to interrupt.

“Yeah, now they’re saying, but what the false message of the RNC was that this was leading to an increase in crime,” Buttigieg said.

As Buttigieg continued to talk, Bream attempted to mention the “sweep” of “high profile” cases, stating that if the criminals were not in the country illegally, “people would still be alive.” (RELATED: ‘Have You Ever Seen The Guy Laugh?’: CNN Host Questions Dem Gov On Calling Donald Trump ‘Weird’)

“Of course. Of course there are individual cases, but this, this is my point, right?” Buttigieg spoke over Bream, leaning in. “Trying to make people think that crime is up when crime is down under Joe Biden, and crime was up under Donald Trump.”

“Now, I don’t know how often that gets reported on this network,” he continued. “So, if you’re watching this at home, do yourself a favor and look up the data.”

“We invite that,” Bream responded.

Roughly 1.9 million gotaways, illegal migrants who escaped into the interior of the U.S., were recorded since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Several women have been victims of violent crime and sexual assault by illegal migrants, including 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, 37-year-old mother of five Rachel Morin, and 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.