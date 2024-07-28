Olympic Officials Punish Canada Over Spying Scandal, Send Coach Home

Soccer Coach Bev Priestman was sent home after a complaint was lodged against Canada’s national women’s soccer team for allegedly recording an opponent’s training session with drone technology, according to a report published Sunday.

FIFA decided to punish Canada Soccer by banning Priestman for one year, imposing a $226,000 fine and docking six points from Canada in the Olympics women’s soccer tournament, The Associated Press reported.

Canadian officials reportedly expressed concerns about a “systemic ethical shortcoming” in its soccer program. Kevin Blue, CEO and general secretary of Canada Soccer, acknowledged a possible incident involving the team using drone technology to spy on the competition during the recent Copa America event.

The Sports Network in Canada reported additional incidents of drone surveillance, including at the Tokyo Games, the AP reported. (RELATED: Officials Delay Olympic Soccer Game For Hours As Fan Mayhem Ensues Over Final Call)

Former national team player Diana Matheson expressed support for the players in a post on X. “The players that represent Canada, present and past, know exactly what it means to represent Canada. What it means to be a Canadian athlete. I’m with you, Canadians are with you. Last game, next game, all the games, we are right there with you. Take 6 points away from us? Fine, let’s go get 9,” she wrote.

David Shoemaker, CEO of the Canadian Olympic Committee, expressed solidarity with the athletes. “We feel terrible for the athletes on the Canadian women’s Olympic soccer team who as far as we understand played no role in this matter,” he said.

Canada Soccer and the Canadian Olympic Committee plan to appeal the points deduction at the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s special Olympic court in Paris.