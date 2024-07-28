‘New Mask, Same Task’: Robert Downey Jr. To Return To MCU As Dr. Doom

Marvel Studios took to social media Saturday to announce the return of Robert Downey Jr. to Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Downey is gearing up for a dramatic comeback to MCU, this time as the notorious supervillain Dr. Victor von Doom. Marvel Studios revealed in an Instagram post that Downey will star in “Avengers: Doomsday,” set for a May 2026 release, and “Avengers: Secret Wars,” slated for May 2027. The announcement also brought news that the Russo brothers, who directed “Endgame” among other Marvel hits, will helm “Avengers: Doomsday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

“Just announced in Hall H: The Russo Brothers return to direct Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Only in theaters May 2026. #SDCC,” Marvel Studios wrote. (RELATED: ‘Oh My God, You’re F*cked Up’: Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Memorable Conversation With Co-Star)

The news was first announced at Comic-Con 2024’s famed Hall H panel Saturday. Sibling directors Joe and Anthony Russo made the announcement that the MCU will soon welcome its most iconic supervillain, which will be portrayed by none other than the franchise’s most cherished actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

“Robert Downey Jr. surprises Hall H to announce his return to the MCU as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, in theaters May 2026,” Marvel Studios wrote in another post.

Downey shared an Instagram photo clad in a green suit and clutching the mask of his new villainous role. “New mask, same task,” the actor captioned the post.