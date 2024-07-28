‘Blizzard Of Lies’: Ron DeSantis Rips Into Media For Trying To ‘Whitewash’ Kamala Harris

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped into the media Sunday for trying to “whitewash” Vice President Kamala Harris’ record ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

DeSantis unleashed on Harris when asked by Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures” what he makes of “the rebranding” of the presumptive 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

“What is your reaction to this new rewriting of history, rebranding of Kamala Harris?” Bartiromo asked.

DeSantis told Bartiromo that the policies implemented by the Biden-Harris administration put the Democratic Party in a “very precarious situation” ahead of the 2024 election. The Florida governor said the media “really worked hard to push Biden out” after the president’s poor debate performance against GOP nominee Donald Trump.

“Now what you see is all the arteries of the left, the corporate media, Hollywood, academia. They’re using all the king’s horses and all the king’s men to try to put the Democratic Party back together again, and they have to whitewash Harris’ background to be able to make her palpable to the American people,” DeSantis said. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: VP Kamala Harris Promoted Bail Fund That Released Alleged Rioters, Sex Offenders And Woman Beaters)

DeSantis described Harris as “incredibly vapid” and “even more incredibly liberal.”

“She owns all the policies of the Biden-Harris administration!” DeSantis exclaimed. “She owns the border. She owns the inflation. She was there cheerleading that every day for the last three and a half years.”

“I don’t think it’s gonna work,” he continued. “But make no mistake about it. You are in for 100 days of massive gaslighting from the corporate press.”

DeSantis mentioned how GovTrack took down its 2019 webpage declaring Harris the “most liberal compared to all senators.” He warned “that’s gonna continue” as Democrats “try to pull the wool over the eyes of the American people.”

BREAKING: GovTrack just DELETED their 2019 page that ranked Kamala Harris as THE MOST LIBERAL of all 100 Senators It would be a shame if we made it viral: pic.twitter.com/Pi6KvngOTh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 24, 2024

GovTrack plotted each Senator based on their ideology in 2020. Here is Kamala Harris: pic.twitter.com/JPMiiy78Us — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 27, 2024

“You’re gonna see a blizzard of lies over the next few months,” DeSantis said. “That’s what it’s gonna be about. There’s not gonna be any pushback from the entrenched corporate media. And they’re gonna try to rewrite history, and they’re gonna try to present her as something that she’s just not.”

Within one week of being endorsed by President Joe Biden after he dropped his reelection bid, Harris racked up endorsements from top Democrats including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama.