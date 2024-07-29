‘MADtv,’ ‘Real Husbands Of Hollywood’ Star Dead At 46

Erica Ash, known for her roles on “MADtv,” “Survivor’s Remorse” and “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” died Sunday after a long battle with cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ash died at the age of 46 in Los Angeles due to cancer, her publicist Elizabeth Much confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts,” her mother Diann Ash, told TMZ

“In honor of [Erica’s] memory, the family asks that any donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Cancer Foundation or the Breast Cancer Foundation of your choice. We are grateful for the kind expressions of love and support during this difficult time,” she added.

Comedian Loni Love, a friend of Ash, confirmed her death in a post on Instagram. (RELATED: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Shannen Doherty Dead At 53).

“I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ashe’s passing…. Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or Madtv she would put her all into her work,” Love wrote. “She would always just be there.. now she’s gone.. My sincere condolences to her family and fans.”

“RIP ERICA 🥲 gone to soon she was such a great person to work with full of life and funny and talent you left a great mark on earth,” Ash’s “Survivor’s Remorse” co-star Mike Epps wrote on Instagram.

Ash’s first big role was in “The Big Gay Sketch Show,” produced by Rosie O’Donnell, in which she appeared for the first two seasons according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actress later went on to appear in numerous films including “Scary Movie V” in 2013.

She played Mary Charles, known as “M-Chuck,” on all seasons of “Survivor’s Remorse,” a series produced by NBA star LeBron James.