Flight Canceled After Flight Attendant Goes Off On Passenger Reportedly Requesting A Blanket

An Air Canada flight was canceled Friday after a flight attendant went off on a passenger who reportedly asked for a blanket, according to multiple reports.

The reported incident took place aboard Flight AC73 from Morocco bound for Montreal, according to the New York Post (NYP). The argument reportedly stemmed from one of the passengers requesting a blanket, according to CTV News.

In a video circulating on social media filmed by an onlooking passenger, the Air Canada flight attendant appears to be yelling at a different passenger in both English and French.

“You will behave or we will get off!” the flight attendant yelled, according to the New York Post.

“I don’t want no bullying against my crew! Okay? Everyone behaves!” the Air Canada employee can be heard yelling in the video.

She can then be seen walking away after she continues to yell. Other passengers can be heard yelling back.

“All right, I don’t like that attitude. Look at this attitude right here,” the cameraman can be heard yelling. (RELATED: ‘Disruptive Guest’ Allegedly Streaked Through Airplane, Forced Landing: REPORT).

Air Canada hostess has a meltdown after customer asked for blanket. The planes can get very cold, this was a legit ask. Look at her attitude. In customer facing roles like hostess, you cannot have ego. This is wrong of her. No need to be so angry and crazy in mid air! pic.twitter.com/LxEhAbU2b1 — trader (@TicTocTick) July 29, 2024

Air Canada confirmed to CTV News that the original flight was canceled and another was scheduled to depart from the airport in Casablanca, Morocco, for Montreal on Saturday with a different crew.

The airline is making compensation available to the passengers impacted by the incident and the flight’s delay, the outlet noted.

“We are taking this incident very seriously. It is under review, and we will take appropriate action. We apologize to our customers and deeply regret that their experience today fell far short of what they have come to expect when flying with Air Canada,” airline spokesperson Christophe Hennebell said in a statement to CTV News.

The Daily Caller reached out to Air Canada and the Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport for comment but did not immediately hear back.