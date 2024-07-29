A panel on “Morning Joe” spent over eight minutes discussing prayers at rallies held by former President Donald Trump during a Monday segment.

In an article published Monday morning, McKay Coppins, a staff writer for The Atlantic, reviewed prayers at Trump’s rallies since he announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election in November 2022. Coppins told MSNBC contributor Jen Palmieri during the eight-minute segment that the text of the prayers could be planting “seeds of conspiracy theories,” after he said the prayers had not received what he considered to be sufficient “journalistic attention.” (RELATED: ‘Absolute Brainwashing’: Former ‘View’ Co-Host Rips Her Old Show For ‘Bullying’ Viewers Into Backing Kamala Harris)

“If you imagine a loss for this ticket, you know, what are these rallies and the religious — and the prayers sort of sowing in this crowd of Trump supporters?” Palmieri asked Coppins about the prayers, which she characterized as “apocalyptic.”

WATCH:

‘Apocalyptic’: MSNBC Panel Dedicates Segment To Analyzing Prayers At Trump Rallies pic.twitter.com/Apb3ijNAsE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 29, 2024

“I think the concern you’re getting at is the one that was rattling around in my mind as I studied these prayers, which is that, of course, if you believe that this election is a battle between good and evil and that God is on your side, if your side loses, you have to believe that something is amiss, right?” Coppins told Palmieri during the appearance. “It plants the seeds of conspiracy theory. It plants the seeds of election denialism.”

A number of Trump supporters have attributed Trump’s survival during a July 13 assassination attempt to divine intervention, according to the New York Times, a belief that has been mocked by some Democrats like strategist James Carville.

Coppins then turned his attention to a scenario of what might happen if Trump defeats Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

“I’m almost just as concerned as what happens if Trump wins. I quote toward the end of the piece from a prayer that was given in Iowa, where the pastor who is praying promises righteous retribution if Donald Trump is reelected against those who would seek to do evil,” Coppins said.

“And again, you know, I think that both sides can be guilty of ratcheting up the stakes of any given election to be too high, but this is an example of where if you believe that God is on your side, it becomes very risky that you believe that a win is not only an electoral mandate, but a divine mandate to do whatever you want. And so I do think that we need to think about that and keep that in the back of our minds as we’re looking at some of the rhetoric coming out of the Trump campaign.”

