EXCLUSIVE: Battleground Voters Actually Like A Lot Of ‘Project 2025’ When They Hear What’s In It, New Poll Reveals

Battleground voters across the U.S. like a lot of the ideas in Project 2025 when they hear what is inside of it, according to a new poll obtained by the Daily Caller.

As Democrats have been trying to tie Project 2025 to former President Donald Trump and been heavily criticizing the ideas in it, with people such as President Joe Biden saying it will “destroy America,” polling conducted for The Heritage Foundation by nonpartisan, public opinion pollster RMG Research, INC. shows voters in battleground states actually like many of the ideas Project 2025 has put forward.

The poll was conducted between July 23-July 24 with voters in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Here Are Some Of The Policy Issues That Were Favorable Amongst These Voters:

A marriage penalty in the U.S. tax code means many people living together as couples would have to pay higher taxes if they get married. Would you favor or oppose eliminating the marriage penalty? – 49% favor, 43% oppose

If someone is physically able to work do you favor or oppose requiring that that person seek a job in order to receive financial support from the government? – 79% favor, 18% oppose

Generally speaking, do school choice programs provide better educational opportunities for students? – 48% yes, 24% no

Do you favor or oppose education savings account programs that allow tax dollars to follow children to the schools of their parents’ choice? – 65% favor, 23% oppose

Should biological males who identify as women be allowed to compete in women’s sports events? – 75% no, 12% yes

If a student wants to change his or her gender, name, and pronouns, should teachers and schools be required to notify that student’s parents? – 69% yes, 21% no

Should it be against the law to provide children under 18 with puberty blockers, drugs, and/or surgery to help them transition from one gender to another? – 71% yes, 22% no

Should public schools teach young children that biological males can become girls and that biological girls can become boys? – 73% no, 16% yes

How important is it to secure the southern border of the United States? – 62% very important, 27% somewhat important, 89% total important

A proposal has been made that would require all businesses to verify that their employees are legal residents in the United States. Would you favor or oppose this proposal? – 82% favor (with 57% strongly favor), 15% oppose

A proposal has been made to eliminate all funding for organizations that transport illegal immigrants into and throughout the United States. Would you favor or oppose this proposal? – 75% favor (54% strongly favor), 19% oppose

A budget proposal has been made to eliminate all government payments to illegal immigrants. Do you favor or oppose this proposal? – 77% favor (57% strongly favor), 18% oppose.

READ THE POLL HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“Our polling revealed that vast majorities of Americans in key swing states agree with the key policy proposals found in Project 2025. Americans want common sense and normalcy returned to their everyday lives,” Scott Rasmussen told the Caller.

The Heritage Foundation and Project 2025 have no connection with The Trump Campaign. There are a number of former Trump Administration staffers working on the Project but it’s not a Trump initiative. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Heritage President Clarifies Relationship Between Trump, Project 2025 Amid Media Frenzy)

Earlier in July, the President of the Heritage Foundation Dr. Kevin Roberts clarified the relationship between Trump and Project 2025 in an exclusive interview with the Caller, saying he has a “strong personal relationship with President Trump” and that he presumes that relationship will continue. (RELATED: ROOKE: Latest Dem Plot To Take Trump Down Exposed As Just Another Hoax)

“Project 2025 is a reflection of basically the entire conservative movement,” Roberts said. “It’s never intended to speak for any presidential campaign. We want President Trump to continue running a great campaign, it’s actually very important both for the purposes of his campaign and for those of us that lead nonprofits, to have the reminder about that distance.”

The poll surveyed 1,800 voters and was conducted online. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.3 percent.