National Border Patrol Council union Vice President Jon Anfinsen on Monday claimed that Vice President Harris has never met with anyone in his organization despite her role of overseeing the border.

Harris was widely reported to be the nation’s “border czar” after President Joe Biden appointed her in 2021 to handle the migrant surge at the southern border, but corporate media has recently attempted to reverse this characterization. Anfinsen on “America’s Newsroom” said he believes Harris has been in charge of the border and that she has not met with any members of his organization. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Once Ran Jobs Program That Kept Criminal Illegal Migrants Out Of Prison)

WATCH:

Border Patrol Union VP Says Kamala Harris Has ‘Never’ Made ‘Any Contact’ With His Org pic.twitter.com/Y6VqbIkGJJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 29, 2024

“We have never had any contact with her,” Anfinsen said when host Dana Perino asked about their interaction, following up by asking if anyone he works with has met with Harris.

“None of us. As she made her one trip to the border in El Paso a couple of years ago, a few years ago, I’m sure she met with some agents there,” he answered. “None of us in our organization, never.”

Biden selected Harris to spearhead the administration’s efforts to mitigate the border crisis in early 2021, with specific directions to address the root causes of irregular migration from Central America. However, Harris’ office started to distance her from the job description almost immediately after the announcement, according to CNN.

Harris visited the border in June 2021 in El Paso, Texas, after facing mounting pressure to do so. Since Harris’ appointment to her border role, more than seven million migrants have attempted to enter the U.S. through its southern border, according to the latest data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“If the White House had literally just done nothing when Joe Biden’s administration began, left in place the Trump policies, we wouldn’t be sitting here,” Anfinsen said. “But instead, like you said, they ended a bunch of policies, some executive orders and then they basically opened the door for the world to show up at the southwest border to enter illegally and to abuse the asylum system.”

“Basically, the entire agency’s been demoralized because the administration has shown that they just don’t care about the border patrol and its mission,” he added. “Because if they did, they wouldn’t be doing what they’ve been doing the past few years. So it’s rough. We’re having retention issues; we’re having recruitment issues. Because, for some people, they figure why do they want to deal with the mess that they’ve been seeing? So it’s been really challenging the past few years.”

Harris’ office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

