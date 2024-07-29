‘Cannibal’ Storm May Send Stunning Skies Over US As Double Meteor Showers Expected

Everyone needs to turn their attention to the stars Monday night through the first week of August as we’re in for potential back-to-back solar wonders.

A fairly rare G3-sized geomagnetic storm is forecast over the next 24 hours, potentially bringing the Northern Lights to the U.S. throughout Tuesday and Wednesday nights depending on its strength, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center. The massive ball of solar material, known as a “cannibal” coronal mass ejection (CME), is directed at Earth but may not be as magic as the G5 storm we saw back in May, Forbes noted.

The three day forecast suggests we’ll have the strongest storm Tuesday while Monday and Wednesday will bring G2 conditions, which rank around a (moderate) and G1 (minor).

Along with this potentially super freaking cool solar spectacular, two meteor showers are set to peak the week of July 29, according to the American Meteor Society (AMS). (RELATED: If You Thought The Eclipse Was Cool, Get Ready For What’s Next)

The Southern Delta Aquariids and Alpha Capricornids are expected to peak right around the same time throughout Monday night and early Tuesday. We might be able to see as many as 25 meteors per hour, CNN noted.

Alpha Capricornids are known for hurling giant fireballs through the skies at the slightly slower rate of around five per hour. We had one fly over our house earlier in July, and it was probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in the sky. (RELATED: Incredible Video Shows Aurora Next To A ‘Lightning-Filled Supercell’)

I genuinely believe all humans would be happier if we were able to see the stars at night. In most towns, cities and even villages throughout the developed world, only a handful of our celestial neighbors shine through. Surely if we could see more of what’s going on up there, we’d have a greater sense of wonder, and we’d realize how small we (and most of our ideas) really are.