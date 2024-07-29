Court Temporarily Bars Wayne LaPierre From Returning To Lead NRA

A New York federal court Monday temporarily blocked Wayne LaPierre from resuming his role as the head of the National Rifle Association (NRA), NBC News reported.

A New York judge issued a ruling against LaPierre, the long-serving former CEO and executive vice president of the NRA, placing a ten-year ban on his leadership within the organization, according to NBC News. This decision came as part of the outcomes from a civil corruption trial that found LaPierre and other executives liable for financial mismanagement within the NRA.

State Supreme Court Judge Joel Cohen, however, chose not to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the NRA’s financial operations, a measure New York Attorney General Letitia James advocated for following the jury’s findings, NBC News reported. The trial illuminated extensive financial misdeeds, including millions of dollars diverted by LaPierre for personal use, leading to a lack of accountability within the organization. (RELATED: New York Jury Finds NRA Officials Liable In Case Brought By Letitia James)

“The damages portion of the case we presented, as well as the earlier trial before the jury, demonstrated that the NRA had a stunning lack of accountability and its leaders engaged in illegality and self-dealing,” James said in a statement, the outlet stated. “After years of corruption, the NRA and its senior leaders are finally being held accountable.”

Despite the attorney general’s push for a permanent ban on LaPierre leading the NRA or its affiliates, Cohen opted for a decade-long restriction, NBC News reported. LaPierre, who led the NRA for over 30 years, already stepped down from his position Jan. 2024 citing health issues. The jury in the trial concluded LaPierre failed to act in good faith in discharging his duties, a decision that coincided with findings of monetary harm caused to the NRA, part of which LaPierre has since repaid.

The ramifications of the trial extend beyond LaPierre. Wilson “Woody” Phillips, the NRA’s former treasurer and CFO, and John Frazer, the group’s corporate secretary and former general counsel, were also implicated, according to NBC News. While Phillips is banned from holding fiduciary positions in any New York nonprofit for the next decade and must pay $2 million in damages, Frazer faced no monetary penalties and was allowed to continue in his role without restrictions.