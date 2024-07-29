Politics

REPORT: Trump Agrees To FBI Interview After Assassination Attempt

TOPSHOT - Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. Donald Trump was hit in the ear in an apparent assassination attempt by a gunman at a campaign rally on Saturday, in a chaotic and shocking incident that will fuel fears of instability ahead of the 2024 US presidential election. The 78-year-old former president was rushed off stage with blood smeared across his face after the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, while the gunman and a bystander were killed and two spectators critically injured. (Photo by Rebecca DROKE / AFP) (Photo by REBECCA DROKE/AFP via Getty Images)

Jeff Charles Contributor
Former President Donald Trump agreed to speak with the FBI about the attempted assassination attempt against him, according to multiple reports published Monday.

The Bureau described the process as a “standard victim interview,” CBS News and several other outlets reported, citing Special Agent Kevin Rojek of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office.

“We want to get his perspective on what he observed,” Rojek stated. (RELATED: Lead SWAT Sharpshooter Says Group Had ‘No Communication’ With Secret Service Prior To Trump Rally Attack)

The Bureau has been investigating the shooting that occurred July 13 as Trump spoke at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The former president’s speech was interrupted when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from a nearby roof.

Crooks grazed Trump in the ear and killed one of the rallygoers before being shot to death by Secret Service Snipers. The authorities have been looking into the gunman’s background but have been unable to ascertain a clear motive so far.

Investigators found that the shooter conducted several internet searches related to assassinations, mass shootings and improvised explosive devices. Law enforcement found explosives in Crooks’ vehicle after the shooting.

The authorities discovered that in the days leading up to the shooting, Crooks purchased a ladder from The Home Depot and 50 rounds of ammunition from a local gun store. A remote detonator was found on his body after the shooting. It is believed that he planned to use the explosives to create a diversion to cover his escape.

Trump’s poll numbers surged after the assassination attempt.