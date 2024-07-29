Former MLB pitcher Doug Creek died Sunday at the age of 55 due to the effects of pancreatic cancer, the Journal News of West Virginia reported.

The left-handed pitcher played for numerous teams during his nine seasons in the major league, including the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Detroit Tigers, the outlet reported. Creek pitched from 1995 to 2005.

Creek was reportedly diagnosed with cancer in April. His death was confirmed to Journal News by former teammate Scott Bullet. The players both attended Martinsburg High School in West Virginia and similarly played for the Cubs at separate points in their careers.

“He was a good guy,” Bullett told Journal News. “We played against each other in minors. It’s sad to see a guy like Dougie go so soon.”

Creek’s high school coach, Vic Holmes, told the outlet that his death was “shocking.” (RELATED: Former MLB Player Reyes Moronta Dies At Age 31: REPORT)

“Another Teammate and Friend gone to soon..happening way too often. Fuck cancer,” former teammate Steve Trachsel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Former MLB pitcher Doug Creek dead at 55 https://t.co/iX0Yz83VUs pic.twitter.com/cHslW28C5j — New York Post (@nypost) July 29, 2024

He made his MLB debut in 1995 after being drafted by the Cardinals, according to the New York Post. He was later traded in the offseason to the Giants, the outlet noted.

Creek spent the majority of his career as a reliever. However, he started three games with the Giants, the Post reported. During a 1997 game, Creek struck out Cardinals star Mark McGwire.

The pitcher had previously played with the Hanshin Tigers in Japan in 1998, going 9-1 with a 2.16 earned run average (ERA), the outlet noted. He then returned back to the U.S. and pitched for the Cubs.

During his career, Creek had a 5.32 ERA and went 7-14, the Post reported.

After his time in the MLB, Creek became a charter boat captain in Tampa Bay, Florida, according to Journal News.

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Reyes Moronta also recently died at the age of 31 in ATV accident in the Dominican Republic. The Mexican Baseball League and the Bravos de Leon, Moronta’s club until his release July 25, confirmed the athlete’s death on social media Monday.

“The Mexican Baseball League deeply regrets the death of former player Reyes Moronta,” they wrote in a caption translated to English. “We join in the grief that overwhelms his family, friends and former colleagues. Rest in peace.”

Reports from local news outlets reported that Moronta suffered fatal injuries when he was involved in a traffic accident while he was driving a 4-wheeler at his father’s home in Villa Gonzalez.