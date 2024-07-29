Elon Musk Alleges Google Meddling With Elections Over Trump Search Suggestions

Elon Musk accused Google of meddling with the election Monday over Trump autocomplete results.

Musk escalated his critique of Google and alleged bias against former President Donald Trump after the incident of Google’s autocomplete feature. Musk and other conservative figures pointed out that autocomplete suggestions for phrases like “assassination attempt of” and “president donald” do not prominently feature Trump, despite a recent assassination attempt against him.

This issue garnered significant attention with screenshots shared by Musk showing unexpected autocomplete suggestions such as “president donald duck” and “president donald regan,” rather than referencing Trump directly. “Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump! Election interference?” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Musk’s concerns resonated with many, leading to accusations of election interference and bias, especially given the timing close to an election. The discussion has intensified on platforms like Twitter, where Donald Trump Jr. and others echoed the sentiment of deliberate manipulation by the tech giant.

Wow, Google has a search ban on President Donald Trump! Election interference? pic.twitter.com/dJzgVAAFZA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2024

“Big Tech is trying to interfere in the election AGAIN to help Kamala Harris,” Trump posted Sunday on Twitter. “We all know this is intentional election interference from Google. Truly despicable.”

Google responded by acknowledging their autocomplete feature was experiencing issues and assured the public they are actively working on improvements. (RELATED: Elon Musk Denies Reported Plan To Donate $45 Million A Month To Pro-Trump Super PAC)

“Autocomplete is currently not working as intended for some searches about the names of several past presidents and the current vice president,” a Google spokesperson told NBC News. “We’re looking into these anomalies and working on improvements, which we hope to roll out soon. Our autocomplete systems are dynamic, so predictions will change based on common and trending queries.”