America’s Most Chilling Underrated Horror Series Is Finally Returning

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

MGM+ released the trailer Saturday for the most underrated and chilling horror series in modern history, “From.”

It’ll barely take a day to catch up on the first two series of what I would say is probably the best scary television series ever written, “From.” Starring “Lost” icon Harold Perrineau, this show is everything we loved about “Lost” mixed with everything that “Lost” could have been if it was good enough to stand the test of time — or whatever those writers were on.

The remaining ensemble cast makes the perfect recipe for a true nightmare, bringing the best of the apocalypse, horror, monster, fantasy, and indie genres. There truly is something for everyone, even those who aren’t fans of mainstream scary stuff.

How this series isn’t one of the top-ranked in the world right now is beyond me. I’m just grateful I found it and I think you will be too once you give it a go. (RELATED: ‘From’ Is The Greatest Show That No One Is Talking About. Here’s Why You Have To See It)

CAUTION: READ ON FOR SPOILERS

It looks like we’re picking up precisely where we left off. In the gut-wrenching season two finale, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) realized she was free. She was officially back in the real world, having been thrown from the lighthouse by that creepy little sailor boy.

But this just meant her nightmares were beginning. Can you imagine knowing your family is trapped in that place and there is no one to tell because no one will believe you? I cannot wait to see how this plotline plays out. Though I think it’ll be painful. (RELATED: Netflix Reveals New Horror Series ‘Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’ And We Couldn’t Agree More)

As for the rest of the characters, we’ll just have to see. There really is no predicting where this thing could go, so let’s just hope we keep on going up.

The series returns to MGM+ on September 22, so I guess I know what we’re doing that weekend!