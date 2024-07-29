Independence Police Department In Missouri Says Witnesses Blocked In Hit-And-Run Suspect Who Allegedly Tried To Escape

Local law enforcement say they arrested a hit-and-run suspect after he was boxed in by witnesses Saturday, July 27, in Independence, Missouri.

The incident happened at about 7:25 p.m. when a 2010 Ford Edge hit a cyclist as it was pulling out of a private driveway, according to a press release from the Independence Police Department.

After hitting the cyclist, the driver attempted to drive away from the scene. Witnesses pursued the vehicle while calling the authorities. They blocked the vehicle in, preventing the suspect from fleeing, the press release explained. (RELATED: Pizza Delivery Man Allegedly Kills Woman In Hit-And-Run, Still Delivers Pizza)

Police officers arrived shortly after and took the suspect into custody. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

The authorities transported the victim to a local hospital for medical treatment. He is in critical condition. Police are still investigating the incident.

Those convicted of a hit-and-run could face a series of consequences in Missouri depending on the details surrounding the incident. It can result in severe penalties on one’s driving record like the revocation of the offender’s driver’s license.

The offense could also result in a class A misdemeanor punishable by one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. In more serious instances, offenders could face a class E felony, which might result in up to four years in jail and a $5,000 fine if there was excessive property damage or injury to the victim.