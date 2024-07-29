Video Shows Bloody Mess After MLB Star Gets Nailed In The Nose By Fastball

Videos shared on Twitter show Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann getting hit in the nose by a fastball Monday.

McCann was struck in the face by a 95 mph fastball thrown by Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Yariel Rodriguez Monday at the bottom of the first inning, according to the New York Post (NYP). The 34-year-old catcher was up to bat with the bases loaded when he was hit.

In the video, Rodriguez can be seen throwing the ball, which curves towards McCann’s face, knocking off his helmet and sending him immediately down to the ground as pained “oh’s” can be heard from the crowd.

The camera then pans to McCann face down on the ground with his hands covering his face. As he picks his head up, blood can be seen dripping down his nose and onto the field. Orioles staff can be seen rushing to his aid as they wipe his nose with a tissue.

The former New York Mets star then walked to first base with a tissue pressed against his bloody nose, according to the NYP. McCann’s injury gave the team the lead with a score of 4-0 in the first inning. (RELATED: Orioles’ Adley Rutschman Left Bloodied After Smashing His Face Into The Dirt).

McCann swapped his bloodied white jersey for a different one as he came back in the following inning, according to the MLB. The catcher had cotton swabs in both nostrils as he remained behind the plate to catch for pitcher Zach Eflin’s debut with the Orioles.

#Orioles were quick to change out James McCann’s jersey to a fresh white one. pic.twitter.com/qvbFN5heqf — Avi Miller 🟦 (@AviMiIIer) July 29, 2024

The catcher has apparently had numerous close calls while up at bat, according the MLB. On a few occasions last year McCann was nearly hit in the face but managed to use his bat to avoid the collision, the league added.

This is the second incident in July in which a Baltimore batter was struck at the team’s stadium. Outfielder Heston Kjerstad was hit in the head at the game against the New York Yankees on July 12, according to the MLB. Kjerstad was put on the 7-day concussion injured list following the incident.