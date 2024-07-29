Jasmine Crockett Says Project 2025 ‘Worse Than Jim Crow’

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas said in a video posted to YouTube on Monday that she believes Project 2025 is “worse than Jim Crow.”

Heritage Foundation President Dr. Kevin Roberts told the Daily Caller that Project 2025 is meant to be a “restaurant menu” to assist the next Republican president in selecting policy and personnel. Crockett in an interview with journalist Roland Martin asserted Project 2025 is more harmful than Jim Crow, which enforced segregation and racism in the United States. (RELATED: Conservative Groups Are Building An Army Of Personnel To Take Over The Government)

“I’ve said Trump’s Project 2025, that document is the most evil document since Jim Crow,” Martin said.

Former President Donald Trump has asserted he has no knowledge of Project 2025 and is not involved in it, even criticizing some of its policies.

“Listen, as far as I’m concerned, it’s worse than Jim Crow. It’s worse than Jim Crow … because people died, because they went to jail, because they risked their lives, because they were maimed so that we could get to where we are,” Crockett said. “So just think about the level of disrespect and the audacity it takes to say, not only are we going to try to roll all this back, but we’re going to play in your face while we do it. They’re not wearing their hoods now. The hoods are off and they are saying this is what we are going to do to you. Now, if you refuse to pick up the book, I get that. It’s about a thousand pages, but you need to go and talk to somebody else who’s read the book or something. You need to get online and make sure that you’re following trusted sources that will give you little snippets of this because it is not a game.”

Project 2025 has policies, including forcing able people to look for jobs to receive government financial assistance, prohibiting government funds going to illegal immigrants and banning biological men from competing in women’s sports.

“These people are playing for keeps. That’s why we have the Supreme Court that we have right now and they only want to do more damage. And the only way they can do it is by taking your voices away. That is why we’ve seen the movement to make sure that they can suppress the vote because they understand our power,” she continued. “The problem is that we always give up on our power and say we have none when they know better. They know that we do have the power, and I promise you they are sweating right now as they’re watching everybody come together for a little black girl out of Cali. They are nervous, and that’s what I like to see, because they should have always been nervous.”

Battleground voters express support for many ideas in Project 2025 after learning about its contents, according to a new poll obtained by the Daily Caller.

Crockett on Friday characterized the policies in Project 2025 as “nothing but attacks on women.”

