Josh Hartnett Says Crazed Stalker Came To His House With Gun And Claimed To Be His Father

Josh Hartnett said a crazed stalker came to his home with a gun.

The famous actor explained that he had many troubling run-ins with stalkers over the course of the year, but pointed to one particular instance that played a role in his departure from Hollywood.

“People showed up at my house. People that were stalking me,” Hartnett told The Guardian in an interview published Sunday.

He went on to detail one of the most frightening encounters.

“A guy showed up at one of my premieres with a gun, claiming to be my father,” Hartnett said. “He ended up in prison.”

He eventually moved back to his home state of Minnesota and took it one step further by parting ways with his agents. He explained he was only 27 years old when the armed intruder showed up at his house.

“Well, look, I don’t want to give this a lot of weight,” he said. “There were incidents.”

“There were lots of things. It was a weird time. And I wasn’t going to be grist for the mill,” Hartnett told The Guardian.

The actor noted that he wasn’t fond of the spotlight and the increased risk to his safety that came along with his fame.

“People’s attention to me at the time was borderline unhealthy,” he told the publication.

Hartnett’s career kicked off with roles in “The Faculty” in 1998 and Sofia Coppola’s “The Virgin Suicides” a year later. (RELATED: Arrest Made At Miley Cyrus’ Residence As Stalker Breaks Court Order: REPORT)

He went on to star in big roles in “40 Days and 40 Nights,” as well as “Black Hawk Down.” Other credits include “Mozart and the Whale,” “Resurrecting the Champ” and “The Black Dahlia.” Hartnett’s most recent role was in the blockbuster hit, “Oppenheimer,” and his film, “Trap,” is tapped for release Aug. 2.